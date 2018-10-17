Russian beach volleyball pair Bocharova & Voronina claim gold at Youth Olympics (PHOTOS)

Russian beach volleyball pair Mariia Bocharova and Maria Voronina have taken gold at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina, having defeating Italy in the final.

READ MORE: ‘They are almost naked’: Beach handball players' bikini outfits deemed 'too revealing' (PHOTOS)

The Russians won two sets with a twin score of 21-19, 21-19 to overtake Italian counterparts Claudia Scampoli and Nicol Bertozzi, who settled for silver.

Bocharova and Voronina produced a stunning performance at the Games, losing just one set to the Dutch team during the entire tournament which concluded on Wednesday.

First #BuenosAires2018#BeachVolleyball gold goes to Russia 🇷🇺! Current FIVB U19 world champions Mariia Bocharova/Maria Voronina take another 🥇 with a 2-0 (21-19, 21-19) over Italy's 🇮🇹 Scampoli/Bertozzi at a packed #ParqueVerde!



More: https://t.co/I0HQukmoxl#YouthOlympicspic.twitter.com/C0GD69HMXg — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) October 17, 2018

The players earned the 26th gold medal for the Russian team, cementing top spot for the country in the Youth Olympics medal standings.

With two competitive days to go, Team Russia have secured first place in the table with a haul of 53 medals.

The #BeachVolleyball women's medalists at the #BuenosAires2018#YouthOlympics!



🥇 - Russia 🇷🇺 Maria Voronina/Mariia Bocharova

🥈 - Italy 🇮🇹 Claudia Scampoli/Nicol Bertozzi

🥉 - Norway 🇳🇴 Frida Berntsen/Emilie Olimstad



Congrats to all! pic.twitter.com/19bVtD3Okd — Volleyball World (@FIVBVolleyball) October 17, 2018

Мария Воронина и Мария Бочарова завоевали золото Юношеских Олимпийских игр #BuenosAires2018 в пляжном волейболе #BeachVolleyballpic.twitter.com/5dHBU3OLsI — Олимпийские игры (@Olympic) October 17, 2018

China and Japan, which sit second and third with 18 and 14 golds respectively, already have no chance of leapfrogging Russia in the final standings.