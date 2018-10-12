14yo Russian teenager Trusova wins Junior Grand Prix stage, lands quad

Russian figure-skating prodigy Alexandra Trusova has extended her winning run in junior skating by delivering yet another phenomenal performance at the Junior Grand Prix stage in Armenia, where she landed a quad jump.

The 14-year-old rising star flawlessly coped with her quad lutz at the beginning of the program before nailing all other jumps triple lutz, triple flip and triple salchow.

The reigning world junior champion scored a total of 221,00 points surpassing her closest rival by almost 34 points.

The achievement by Trusova is the latest in her remarkable rise on the ice, as she already claimed gold in the season-opening event in Lithuania. The skater has has qualified for the junior Grand Prix final which will take place in Vancouver, Canada, in December.

Trusova also won gold at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in March, when, aged just 13, she made history by becoming the first female skater to perform a quad in the free program. Back then, Trusova immaculately landed a quad Salchow before executing a quadruple toe loop in her routine.

Screenshots of Alexandra Trusova who successfully landed the 4 lutz in the free! #JGPFigure#AlexandraTrusovapic.twitter.com/Xu10Fcd7Te — Magia Gelada (@MagiaGelada) October 12, 2018

The skater has been training under prominent Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze, who guided Zagitova to Olympic glory.

In September, Trusova set yet another record by becoming the first lady to jump a quad lutz, an extremely difficult element which was previously only performed by men.

Last week, another Russian figure-skating talent Sherbakova set a new unofficial world record, becoming the first skater to land two quadruple lutz jumps in the free program. She posted a whopping 159.43 points for her unique routine, beating Zagitova’s current record by almost three-hundredths of a point.

However, the record – which was set at a local competition in Russia – was not recognized by the International Skating Union (ISU), which only approves results recorded at international events.