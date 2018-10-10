German tennis ace Zverev terrifies ballboy with celebration at Shanghai Masters (VIDEO)
The world number five faced tough resistance from Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the match opener, but managed to seize the initiative to claim a two-set victory 7-5 6-4.
After smashing a backhand winner in the first set, Zverev raised his fist and roared – terrifying the nearby ballkid, who was jolted backwards and popped out his eyes while the German approached.
When you celebrate so hard it terrifies the ballkids 😂#RolexSHMasterspic.twitter.com/eryoazYgYD— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 10, 2018
Zverev will next face Alex De Minaur of Australia, who defeated Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-3 6-3.