German tennis ace Zverev terrifies ballboy with celebration at Shanghai Masters (VIDEO)

© AFP / WANG ZHAO
German tennis star Alexander Zverev gave a ballboy the fright of his life when he let out a massive roar while celebrating a point winner during his second-round match at the Shanghai Masters in China.

The world number five faced tough resistance from Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili in the match opener, but managed to seize the initiative to claim a two-set victory 7-5 6-4.

After smashing a backhand winner in the first set, Zverev raised his fist and roared – terrifying the nearby ballkid, who was jolted backwards and popped out his eyes while the German approached.

Zverev will next face Alex De Minaur of Australia, who defeated Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-3 6-3.

