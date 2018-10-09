Russian football stars detained over brutal cafe attack, assault on driver – reports

Russian footballers Aleksandr Kokorin and Pavel Mamaev have reportedly been detained by police over an alleged attack on a civil servant in a Moscow cafe and a separate assault on a driver.

Russian news outlets report that the pair – who have both played for the national team – were detained on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Ex-Russian international footballers beat up man with a chair in Moscow cafe, face charges (VIDEO)

They are accused of drunkenly assaulting Trade Ministry official Denis Pak in a Moscow café on Monday, after he reportedly complained about the behavior of the two footballers and a group of friends.

A video posted on social media purports to show Zenit St. Petersburg forward Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Mamaev attacking Pak, who was left needing hospital treatment.

They are also said to have been involved on an assault on a driver in the Russian capital earlier in the day.

READ MORE: ‘Miss a penalty, get hit with a chair in the face’: Russian diplomat lashes out at footballers

Kokorin, 27, is a striker for Russian Premier League team Zenit St. Petersburg, and has made 48 appearances for the national team.

Midfielder Mamaev, 30, plays his club football for Krasnodar, and has made 15 national team appearances – the last coming in 2016.

Both players are reportedly facing the sack from their respective clubs over the allegations, pending the results of the investigation.

The pair were also at the center of scandal in the aftermath of Russia’s disastrous campaign at the 2016 European Championships in France, when they allegedly splashed out almost $300,000 on a lavish champagne party in a Monaco nightclub.

READ MORE: €250k on champagne in Monte Carlo: Russian players party after Euro 2016 failure (VIDEO)

The pair were subsequently suspended by the Russian Football Union, although Kokorin apologized and has since been recalled to the squad.

Mamaev has not appeared for the national team since Euro 2016, but is a key player for club side Krasnodar.

The Russian Football Union has said the pair have “no relationship” with the national team at present.