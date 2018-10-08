'My face when they say they didn't like my jump' - Khabib posts 'apology' for UFC fracas

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he hopes he didn't 'hurt anyone's feelings' in a post to social media for his jump over the octagon, and subsequent brawl after his UFC 229 win over Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov submitted MMA superstar McGregor by rear naked choke in the fourth round of their megafight in Las Vegas, after which he hopped over the octagon and became involved in a brawl with members of McGregor's team.

"My face when someone says that they didn't like my jump, but I tried so hard," Nurmagomedov posted, adding: “I hope I didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings with this jump.”

The fighter, 30, reportedly went after McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis, who had allegedly targeted him with taunts from the side of the cage.

The Dagestani fighter apologized for his actions at the post-fight press conference, but claimed McGregor's past behavior had been far worse, including attacking a bus carrying Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters in April, as well as frequent insults in the run-up to the bout.

Nurmagomedov, who extended his flawless professional record to 27-0 with the win on Saturday night, could be stipped of his belt over the brawl, according to UFC chief Dana White.

White said that the Nevada state authorities would likely take action, while Nurmagomedov has also had his prizemoney withheld.

Several members of his team are also reportedly facing sanctions - including fellow UFC fighter Zubaira Tukhugov.

The Russian is due to arrive home to a hero's welcome in his native Dagestan later on Monday, where he will meet fans at Makhackala's Anzhi Arena - home to the fighter's favorite football team.