Crazier than when I bit off an ear: Mike Tyson, other big names react to Khabib win & brawl

Even Mike Tyson appeared to be in awe at the level of violence and chaos inside and mostly outside the octagon during the incident-packed Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fight at UFC 229.

The former heavyweight champion sparked his own post-bell brawl after biting off a segment of Evander Holyfield's ear during a title fight in 1997, as emotions boiled over inside the ring after Iron Mike was disqualified, and the two teams set off on each other.

Unlike Tyson, McGregor superfan and rapper Drake isn't a battle-scarred ring veteran, and it showed the moment Khabib jumped out of the octagon to extract additional justice, creating an instant new meme for his endless collection.

On the other hand hip hop star Pusha T kept his cool.

Heavyweight UFC king Daniel Cormier - part of Khabib's team on the night - also tried to keep a sense of balance in explaining what happened.

But many of the others took sides.

Others still looked beyond tribal loyalties and wondered about how the sport looked on the night UFC was showing its face to the world.

It was left to Chuck Liddell to be the voice of reason.

Incredible performance by both fighters @thenotoriousmma and @khabib_nurmagomedov But to end it like they did was a huge embarrassment to the sport. We (fighters)are sportsmen and champions and we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. We owe it to our fans and the sport itself. I don’t know when things started turning into some kind of shit show?!!! Unfortunately, when you allow more and more B.S. during weigh ins and outside of fights; You only slap fighters on the wrist for acting like barbarians and then offer them bigger contracts and reward them for this behavior. There is no penalty for their actions and it condones this type of behavior and consequently our sport loses its sacred respect. #respect #honor #martialarts #champion #goldenboypromotions #timeshavechanged #sportsmanship #whatashame

