Crazier than when I bit off an ear: Mike Tyson, other big names react to Khabib win & brawl

Even Mike Tyson appeared to be in awe at the level of violence and chaos inside and mostly outside the octagon during the incident-packed Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor fight at UFC 229.

The former heavyweight champion sparked his own post-bell brawl after biting off a segment of Evander Holyfield's ear during a title fight in 1997, as emotions boiled over inside the ring after Iron Mike was disqualified, and the two teams set off on each other.

Watching the @TheNotoriousMMA vs @TeamKhabib fight. Unimaginable never thought it would go down like this. Crazier than my fight riot. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) 7 October 2018

Unlike Tyson, McGregor superfan and rapper Drake isn't a battle-scarred ring veteran, and it showed the moment Khabib jumped out of the octagon to extract additional justice, creating an instant new meme for his endless collection.

Drake shat himself when Khabib jumped the octagon 😭 #UFC229pic.twitter.com/geujilfLlV — Stevie (@StevieeeWx) 7 October 2018

On the other hand hip hop star Pusha T kept his cool.

Great win @TeamKhabib sometimes u have to burn the whole house down...i understand. — King Push (@PUSHA_T) 7 October 2018

Heavyweight UFC king Daniel Cormier - part of Khabib's team on the night - also tried to keep a sense of balance in explaining what happened.

Hey guys, two wrongs don’t make it right. Conor didn’t deserve that. No one did. But some things aren’t for fight promotion. Religion, family, country. Throwing stuff in Brooklyn. For Khabib it wasn’t fight promotion, it was really personal. Diff culture man. Sucks — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) 7 October 2018

But many of the others took sides.

McGregor got a dawah lesson - Islam means submission #UFC229 — Fatih Seferagic (@FatihSeferagic) October 7, 2018

Congratulations @TeamKhabib disgusting Conor McGregor fans. — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) October 7, 2018

Everyone laughed at Khabib for months when he was getting physically and verbally abs used by Mcgregor. But when Khabib knocked his teeth in, y’all are shook and trying to make Khabib look bad. Fuck off #UFC229 — Tallie Dar (@talliedar) October 7, 2018

Now people know why i wanted @TheNotoriousMMA to win and not that asshole @TeamKhabib — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) October 7, 2018

That was INSANE. @TeamKhabib was COMPLETELY out of line. He fought well and won, but it was a loss in my book. His actions after were a disgrace. @TheNotoriousMMA (a great fighter) lost and was incredibly respectful. Khabib’s friend should 100% be banned. #KHABIBvsMcGregor — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) October 7, 2018

Others still looked beyond tribal loyalties and wondered about how the sport looked on the night UFC was showing its face to the world.

It was left to Chuck Liddell to be the voice of reason.