Disgraced US cyclist Landis to launch new cannabis-sponsored team

American former cyclist Floyd Landis, who was stripped of his 2006 Tour de France title following a failed doping test, plans to launch a new cycling team which will be sponsored by his cannabis business.

After his disqualification Landis famously testified against his former teammate Lance Armstrong in the doping case which rocked the sporting world.

The 42-year-old has now said he will use his share of a government settlement with Armstrong to fund the team, which will be based in Canada.

Landis said that one of his goals is to rebuild trust and restore his reputation, which was left in tatters by the doping scandal.

“I understand I hurt the cycling community,” Landis was quoted as saying by Reuters. “Now I’d like to take all proceeds I made from the settlement and put it back where it belongs, on the development of aspiring pro cyclists.”

Floyd’s of Leadville, the Colorado-based cannabis company Landis set up in 2016, will be the title sponsor of the team.

His company specializes in selling legal marijuana-based products which can be used for medical reasons.