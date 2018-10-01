Superbike rider gets run over by rival, amazingly emerges unscathed (VIDEO)

Honda superbike racer Dan Linfoot amazingly avoided injury after he was run over by a rival in a terrifying crash at the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in Assen, the Netherlands.

Linfoot lost control of his Honda on the opening lap of the second race, after ramming into the back of Leon Haslam’s bike which was ahead of him. Following the crash, Linfoot was caught under the wheels of Glenn Irwin's Ducati, which didn’t have enough time and distance to avoid the collision.

The 30-year-old racer was immediately taken to a local hospital to undergo a medical examination, although the racer was later confirmed to have emerged unscathed.

“Thanks to everyone for the outpouring of messages regarding today’s accident,” Linfoot wrote on his Twitter page, posting a video of the frightening incident.

“Firstly thanks to all medics at Assen, great service as always. Sorry @tommybridewell and all others involved. I’ve got away lightly with no injuries but gonna be sore for a few days. Thank you all.”