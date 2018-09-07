German Olympic champion cyclist Vogel paralyzed after training crash

German double Olympic champion cyclist Kristina Vogel has revealed she has been left paralyzed from the waist down after a high-speed training crash two months ago.

Vogel, 27, was involved in a collision with another cyclist while training on a concrete track in the German city of Cottbus on June 26.

"It is s***, there's no other way to put it. No matter how you look at it, I can't walk anymore," Vogel told Spiegel. "But I believe that the sooner you accept a new situation, the sooner you learn to deal with it."

Vogel won Olympic gold team sprint gold at the London Games in 2012 and claimed individual gold in Rio in 2016.

While news of the crash was reported at the time, she only revealed the shocking details in an article published on Friday, saying she knew immediately after the incident that the injury was severe.

"I saw someone walk away with my shoes. But I didn't feel it when they were taken off. I realized immediately now I am paraplegic, there will be no more walking," she said.

She was placed in a coma and underwent extensive surgery, although doctors were unable to save the use of her legs.

Vogel, an 11-time world champion, was also involved in a serious crash in 2009 which resulted in her being placed in an artificial coma.

She recovered to win gold in London in 2012, and four years later made history in Brazil by becoming the first German to win gold in the sprint event.

After revealing the news of her condition, she said she still hopes to be a source of inspiration to others.

"Now I can say I have reached a point where I can say: here I am and I am fine,” she said. “I am still the same crazy person. I want to be a source of motivation for others."