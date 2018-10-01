Ukrainian football fans pictured in Hitler T-shirts at match
At least two Vorskla supporters donned T-shirts bearing with a portrait of Adolf Hitler, along with the inscription: “My grandfather was an Austrian painter.”
The fans were caught on camera during a live broadcast of the Ukrainian Premier League match, which Vorskla won 2-0.
The pictures attracted calls on social media for UEFA to punish Ukraine for allowing fans to display Nazi symbols, although the Ukrainian and international football authorities have yet to comment on the images.
Disturbing! @UEFA should follow up & punish #Ukraine for allowing so called "fans" from #Vorskla#Poltava to wear #Nazi#Hitler t-shirts. It took place today in #Chernihiv in Ukrainian Premier League. The match was between FC Desna Chernihiv vs FC Vorskla Poltava. #soccer#EU#UNpic.twitter.com/X7jK4knttK— Best Health 4 You (@besthealthyou) September 30, 2018
Vorskla sit fourth in the Ukrainian Premier League, and are competing in this season’s Europa League, where they recently faced English club Arsenal. They next take on Sporting Lisbon in the competition on Thursday.