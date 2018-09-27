Fury after woman shames 8yo girl with special needs for 'cheering too loudly' at baseball game

A woman who snapped at a young girl with special needs for apparently cheering too loudly at a Houston Astros game has faced a furious online backlash.

Chloe Beaver, 8, was supporting her beloved Astros against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday when a woman sitting in the row in front turned round and sternly told her “enough.”

Chloe’s mother, Monica, shared the clip on Facebook, explaining that her daughter suffers from disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) which means that she “can’t comprehend emotions greater than that of a toddler.”

Beaver described her shock at the incident, saying: “This poor baby shut down. Completely defeated and refused to cheer the remainder of the game (5 innings) in fear she would get in trouble by this lady again!

“She is a HUGE Altuve fan and has been there trying to cheer her home team on!” the mother added, referring to Chloe’s favorite player, second baseman Jose Altuve.

“And now she may not want to go back. This was a big step for her and her family. To find an outlet for her to positively express herself and now because of a stranger that may have been ruined!”

The clip was picked up by Stephen Morgan of Fox News, who shared it on Twitter - where it has since been viewed more than 5 million times.

8yr old Chloe was cheering at Sunday’s @astros game when a fan sitting in front yelled, “enough!” Chloe’s mom says she has DMDD (Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder) which means she can’t comprehend emotions greater than that of a toddler. Her cheering abruptly stop. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/auhg4mDKB7 — Stephen Morgan Fox 26 (@StephenOnFOX) September 25, 2018

The youngster has since received widespread support – including from Houston Astros players who pitched in with their backing.

First baseman Tyler White encouraged Chloe to “cheer as loud as you want,” while pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. offered the young fan a ticket to see the game play.

Chloe, don’t you EVER stop cheering! I would love for you to cheer us on, as LOUD as you can, during ALDS game 1 in MMP! I would be honored to leave you a ticket! @astroshttps://t.co/qrORuFeF9I — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) September 26, 2018

Others hit out at the woman, saying they felt “hurt” for the young fan and advised the woman not to attend games if she was offended by loud noise.

She doesn't even know how to react. Doesn't understand what she did wrong. Passion is part of what makes sports great, let alone seeing it out of a child. I'm hurt for her — Trey (@TreyGetsIt) September 26, 2018

As the father of a special needs child that gets very loud when she’s excited, and a sports fan, I feel awful for that girl. That had to be even more traumatic for her than the video can even show. — Zach (@Zach_Ricketts) September 26, 2018

Here’s a tip... if you don’t like to hear loud cheering children sitting or standing within feet of you... don’t go to a baseball game. — Rod Mercado (@rcmercado) September 26, 2018

I hope that lady has season tickets, and that everyone around her screams and yells during the entirety of every game from here on out. I would whistle in her ear every time I see a baseball. — Donnie Meismer (@USMCTexian) September 25, 2018

I'm not sure if the disorder is relevant, but scolding a child for cheering at a baseball game sounds profoundly ridiculous. — Drew Shirley You Can't Be Serious ✈️ (@DrewShirleyShow) September 25, 2018

The youngster’s parents said they were initially concerned their daughter would be put off going to further Astros games, but that the overwhelming response had cheered her up.

The Astros - the reigning World Series Champions - beat the Angels 6-2 at the Minute Maid Stadium and sit top of the AL West league.