Modric beats Ronaldo & Salah to claim FIFA men’s player of the year award

Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has won the FIFA award for the best men’s player of the year, beating fellow nominees Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to claim the award for the first time.

Modric, 33, topped the vote for the accolade, which is decided on by the national coaches of FIFA Member Associations, their team captains, media representatives from those countries, and fans.

It is the Croatian captain's first FIFA world player of the year title, and comes in recognition of guiding his nation to their first ever World Cup final this summer in Russia, as well as helping club team Real Madrid to a third Champions League title in a row.

Modric’s award adds to his recent UEFA Player of the Year accolade, and means he is the first player other than Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the top FIFA award in the last 10 years.

Modric enjoyed a successful season with club team Real Madrid, helping them win a third consecutive Champions League crown in May, which was his fourth triumph in the competition in total.

He went on to lead his country at the World Cup in Russia, being instrumental in their shock run to the final, where they lost to France 4-2.

Modric was handed the Golden Boot for the best player of the tournament, and received FIFA’s top individual honor to add to that award at a star-studded bash at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Monday.

Real Madrid playmaker Modric was also named on the FIFPro World XI team.

Elsewhere at the lavish awards ceremony in London, French World Cup-winning manager Didier Deschamps claimed the Best Men’s Coach award, while Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah won the Puskas award for goal of the season.

In the women’s section of the awards, Brazil’s Marta won player of the year, while Frenchman Reynald Pedros won best women’s coach of the year.

The FIFA Fan award went to Peruvian fans, who were an effervescent presence at the World Cup in Russia in the summer - which was their first in 36 years.