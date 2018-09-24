HomeSport News

Sickening scenes as car almost plows into Mexican football fans amid violent clashes (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Sickening scenes as car almost plows into Mexican football fans amid violent clashes (VIDEO)
© Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP
The Tigres versus Monterrey derby in Mexico on Sunday was marred by shocking clashes as one supporter was left in intensive care and others narrowly escaped serious injury when a car came close to mowing them down.

The Liga MX game between the two Monterrey-based rivals, known as the Clasico Regio, ended in a 0-0 draw but saw appalling clashes between fans before the game.

Footage posted to social media showed the brutal street fighting between the two sets of fans, including the shocking moment a car said to have been driven by a Monterrey fan almost mowed down fleeing supporters just moments before a Tigres fan tripped and was then beaten as he lay sticken on the ground.

One Tigres fan remains in intensive care after being set upon and stabbed, according to local media reports.

The appalling clashes took place around 4km from the University Stadium where Sunday’s match was played.

© Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP

The sickening scenes were condemned by Mexican football officials, with the Liga MX issuing a statement in which it called on the state authorities to investigate.

Tigres issued a statement branding the scenes “unacceptable,” while Monterrey also condemned the violence.

There were no reports of violence inside the stadium, according to the authorities, as the two teams played out a goalless draw.  

© Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP

The game was the 117th edition of the Clasico Regio between the two fierce rivals.

READ MORE: Bible bashers: Peruvian churchgoers clash with football ultras over land dispute (VIDEO)

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies