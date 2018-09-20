‘Our athletes are the real winners’ – head of Russian anti-doping agency on WADA ruling

The head of the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA), Yury Ganus, has hailed the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) decision to reinstate the Russian body, which was suspended for three years amid a doping row.

RUSADA was declared compliant with the WADA code at an Executive Board meeting in the Seychelles on Thursday, after nine out of 12 officials voted to reinstate the agency.

“The decision by the WADA Executive Committee is the result of major efforts which were aimed at making the agency [RUSADA] compliant,” Ganus said, TASS reported.

“The significance of today’s decision cannot be overstated, because the reinstatement of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPK) and Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) fully depends on RUSADA’s status.

WADA President, Sir Craig Reedie: “Today, the great majority of WADA’s ExCo decided to reinstate RUSADA as compliant with the Code subject to strict conditions, upon recommendation by the Agency’s independent CRC and in accordance with an agreed process. (1/2) — WADA (@wada_ama) 20 сентября 2018 г.

“[RUSADA’a reinstatement] will also have positive impact on the Russian Biathlon Union and national weightlifting federation. But basically it was not RUSADA, but Russian athletes who won,” Ganus added.

WADA stressed in its decision that it could re-impose non-compliance status if RUSADA refuses to allow access to the doping probes stored in the former Moscow laboratory by the end of the year.

RUSADA was initially suspended in November 2015 following the publication of a report by WADA’s Independent Commission, which claimed Russia had operated a state-sponsored doping system. Russia has consistently denied the allegations.