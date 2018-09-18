Russian women’s kickboxing champion found dead at age of 23
Karateeva’s body was found by friends at the weekend, who immediately called an ambulance in the hopes of saving the athlete’s life.
Doctors pronounced Karateeva dead at the scene, citing carbon monoxide poisoning as the preliminary cause of death.
“Diana Karateeva was found dead in her home. On September 16 she was found by her friends who called a resuscitation team,” the Khakassia Sports Ministry was quoted as saying by TASS.
The Sports Ministry of the Republic of Khakassia expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the kickboxing star.
Karateeva, who was a former member of the Russian national team, won multiple international kickboxing tournaments, including the European championship, where she claimed five gold medals.