Women’s amateur golf star murdered on course in Iowa

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of leading amateur golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was found dead on a golf course in the US state of Iowa on Monday.

The body of Barquin Arozamena, 22, was discovered on Monday morning at Coldwater Golf Links after golfers noticed a bag lying abandoned on the course.

Police officers found Barquin Arozamena’s body “some distance away,” and later determined that she had been assaulted before she died.

Collin Daniel Richards, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with first-degree murder over the incident, Ames police confirmed on Monday night.

Barquin Arozamena, originally from Puente San Miguel in Spain, was named Iowa State’s female athlete of the year in June.

She won numerous honors during her playing career, including the European Ladies Amateur Championship, and competed in the US Women’s Open this summer. She was also the reigning champion of the prestigious 'Big 12' university women's golf championship.

Barquin Arozamena was due to complete a civil engineering degree at Iowa State this semester.

After the tragic news, tributes poured in for the rising young golf star. Iowa State head women’s golf coach Christie Martens said: “We are all devastated. Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends.

“She loved Iowa State and was an outstanding representative for our school. We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life.”

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed. Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.” - ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard



Iowa State athletics plan to honor Barquin Arozamena at an American football game on Saturday. Police are continuing with their investigations.