Maradona slams ‘stupid’ critics after flying start as manager in Mexico

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has lashed out at critics after recording a resounding opening game win as boss of Mexican second-division team Dorados de Sinaloa.

The World Cup winner took over as manager at Dorados earlier this month, and got off to the perfect start in charge as his team soundly beat Cafetaleros de Tapachula 4-1 on Monday night.

After the victory, Maradona laid into his critics, branding them “stupid” for questioning his managerial talents and motives for taking the job at Dorados, who are based in Culiacan in Mexico’s drug-cartel heartland.

“We played a great match. Some people said Maradona is useless. There were a lot of stupid people going on television to fill up the time,” Maradona told reporters after the match.

“I hope they’ll come to the pitch now and look at my record and see what we’re actually doing, see that I know how to do this,” added the 57-year-old, who joined his players in a celebratory ‘Viking thunderclap’ on the pitch after the win.

The former Barcelona and Napoli star has held a string of managerial roles since ending his playing career, including leading Argentina at the World Cup in 2010.

He was unveiled as the chairman of Belarusian club Dinamo Brest in August, before making the shock move to Mexico.

“I'm not here to steal money from anyone. I came to work not to keep mouths shut,” said the mercurial former Argentina captain.

“Nobody knows what I'm doing during the week with my coaching staff so that's why some voices are silent now.

“There is no Maradona effect. I knew that we will win when I saw them train with desire, with hunger, these guys are hungry for glory.”

Dorados secured the win thanks to a hat-trick from Ecuadorian striker Vinicio Angulo and a goal from Alonso Escoboza.

Maradona is aiming to lead the team back into the Mexican top flight, following their relegation in 2016.

The club sit 10th in the second-tier Ascenso MX table, claiming six points from seven games played, but fully 14 points behind league leaders Juarez and just three points off the bottom.