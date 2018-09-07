UFC's Till makes weight, flips off fans ready for Woodley fight (VIDEO)

UFC fighter Darren Till, who has been plagued with serious struggles with making weight for bouts in the past, weighed in one pound under the welterweight limit for his title fight with champion Tyron Woodley.

Unbeaten Till (17-0-1) weighed in at 169 lbs ahead of his attempt to become only the second British UFC champion after Michael Bisping on Saturday when he faces Woodley (18-3) at UFC 228 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Darren Till weighs 169 pounds. One pound under the limit for his UFC welterweight title fight with Tyron Woodley tomorrow night. The doubters have been proven wrong. #UFC228pic.twitter.com/YXKBQOHFJN — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) September 7, 2018

Darren Till weighs in at 169! 👊 pic.twitter.com/YkdJjOo1AU — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 7, 2018

Darren Till weighs 169. He is good. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2018

Till has been plagued with weight issues, particularly before his fight with Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, reportedly losing his sight momentarily as he struggled to shave those final pounds off his 6ft frame.

Eventually he tipped the scales at 174.5 lbs, 3.5 lbs over the welterweight limit including a one-pound allowance. After the fight, a video was circulated which showed Till running for 50 minutes wearing a sweatsuit and clothing and doing padwork, before lying under blankets and towels and taking a sauna session.

And so it begins. Darren Till off to make weight... someone put that can of coke on ice! #UFC228 😉 pic.twitter.com/p5QMoP5aUN — Nick Peet (@Peety_Editor) September 7, 2018

However, there were no such weight worries this time as Till came in with room to spare and, when his championship weight success was announced an elated, and not too emaciated, Till flipped off fans and journalists gathered at the event.

The Liverpool figher will take on Woodley in their headline event in Dallas with an undercard that includes Valentina Shevchenko against Nicco Montano as chief support.