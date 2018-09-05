Football icon David Beckham reveals franchise name & emblem - Twitter trolls assemble!

Football legend David Beckham, known for sometimes flamboyant tastes in fashion, has revealed the name of his Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise will be Inter Miami - featuring a pink club emblem with the image of two birds.

Ex-Man United and Real Madrid star Beckham, 45, revealed the new name of the Florida-based team will be Club Internacional de Futbol Miami - Inter Miami for short - and their pink badge would feature two herons - the city’s native birds.

Between the feathered is a sun with seven rays - which is a nod towards the former England captain’s number 7 shirt, which he became famous for wearing for his country.

A proud Beckham wrote on Twitter: “Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club. Today, we’re proud to announce the official name and crest of our new team, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami."

Despite pink being a universal color of love and affection, not everyone has been enamored with becks’ choice of name and club sign - mocking everything from the design to the name and back again.

David Beckham’s @MLS team finally has a name - say hello to Inter Miami 👋🌴😎 pic.twitter.com/X2HOeiEqwK — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 5, 2018

There are some absolutely dogshit names in MLS - looking at you, Real Salt Lake - but "Inter Miami CF" is the most shitty by a considerable distance. Considering the quality of the crest, this is a felony. — Seoul Train 🇰🇷🚂 (@BlasianSays) September 5, 2018

David Beckham I love you but I cannot get around Inter Miami 🤔 — James (@JamesK_1312) September 5, 2018

However, the design and the name were not without their fans, many welcoming a football team to the state, which will be its second in the MLS after Orlando City.

This is amazing. Inter is the perfect name for Miami. We are Miami and Miami is from everywhere. Miami is Inter. The pink is bold and representative of the style of the city. I need a kit and season tickets right now, great job! — Luciano Carneiro (@duckielu) September 5, 2018

Haven't bought a Burnley shirt in years. Not that into football shirts generally but I might have to get something with that Inter Miami crest on it. It's so, so good. Also pink and black colour scheme is wellllllll smart. Well played, Becks. Well played, everyone. — THOMAS PICKLES (@picklesthomas) September 5, 2018

Every element of this is beautiful and representative of our magic city. Thank you! The shout out to the Tequesta's made my day — Helen Sofia (@Helensofian) September 5, 2018

Beckham will introduce his Inter Miami franchise into the league in 2020 after they were awarded an expansion contract to join in January.

The Miami New Times in July reported that Beckham and local partner Jorge Mas were quesitoned by locals as to a $44 million annual tax projection, to be accumulated via sales at Melreese Country Club, where the club's proposed new stadium would be built.

The complex which would include a hotel, office space, public park, golf-entertainment facility, and 600,000 square feet of new retail space in addition to the stadium. The outlet said that the economic figures of the pitch was "almost certainly nonsense".

DECISION: Miami residents will vote in November on whether to authorize the City to negotiate an agreement to develop Miami Freedom Park, the proposed home of David Beckham's @futbolmiamimls. Commissioners approved putting it on the ballot in a 3-2 vote. #mls#soccer#futbolpic.twitter.com/KdA50jl5aj — City of Miami (@CityofMiami) July 18, 2018

Prior to the plans being submitted, locals had expressed doubts on The Stan Collymore Show, as to whether the club's profits would make their way back into the club.

On Tuesday, Spanish league La Liga gave the green light for a controversial overseas match to take place on US soil, with Girona 'hosting' Bercelona in Miami, following a 15-year deal being made with American company Relevent.