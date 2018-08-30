Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor charged with domestic battery

Jermain Taylor, the former undisputed middleweight champion of the world, was arrested on Wednesday in Arkansas after a domestic incident in which he was alleged to have threatened the life of a woman.

According to a police report, and as reported by ESPN, Taylor, 40, is alleged to have punched a woman and held a knife to her throat. He was subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a family member.

Taylor is considered one of the best boxers of his generation. He won bronze at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and is the most recent undisputed middleweight champion in boxing history, having ended Bernard Hopkins’ 12-year run as champion in 2005. That made him the first boxer in history to win all four major boxing titles in a single bout.

Separate domestic violence charges were dropped earlier this month after his accuser stopped discussing the matter with authorities, stemming from an alleged incident in July of last year in which he was accused of biting a woman on the arm and face and threatening to kill her.

In 2016, he was given simultaneous six-year suspended sentences for three incidents in 2014 and 2015 for which he pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated assault, second degree battery and two counts of terroristic threatening.