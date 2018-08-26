HomeSport News

'He is a monster': MMA world praises Justin Gaethje after stunning UFC Lincoln knockout

Justin Gaethje (FILE PHOTO) © Scott Taetsch / ZUMAPRESS.com / Global Look Press
The MMA world has unanimously praised UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje, who emphatically ended a 2-fight losing streak at UFC Lincoln on Saturday, by scoring a stunning one-punch knockout of rival James Vick in the main event.

Gaethje needed just under 90 seconds to dispatch Vick, a fighter who came into the bout on a 9-1 UFC record. Known as one of the division’s hardest hitters, Gaethje connected with a left hook just before a vicious right hand evaded Vick’s defenses and sent him sprawling face first to the canvas.

Vick was in visible discomfort after the bout as he came to following the knockout. At one point it appeared that he attempted to perform a takedown on Gaethje after the fight as the victor approached Vick to offer commiserations.

Gaethje’s win moves his career record to 19-2 and resurrects his status as a top contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. Vick, meanwhile, falls to 13-2.

Elsewhere on the card, Michael Johnson won a close split decision against Andre Fili and Mickey Gall got back to winning ways, scoring a rear naked choke win against George Sullivan.

