'He is a monster': MMA world praises Justin Gaethje after stunning UFC Lincoln knockout

The MMA world has unanimously praised UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje, who emphatically ended a 2-fight losing streak at UFC Lincoln on Saturday, by scoring a stunning one-punch knockout of rival James Vick in the main event.

Gaethje needed just under 90 seconds to dispatch Vick, a fighter who came into the bout on a 9-1 UFC record. Known as one of the division’s hardest hitters, Gaethje connected with a left hook just before a vicious right hand evaded Vick’s defenses and sent him sprawling face first to the canvas.

Vick was in visible discomfort after the bout as he came to following the knockout. At one point it appeared that he attempted to perform a takedown on Gaethje after the fight as the victor approached Vick to offer commiserations.

Gaethje’s win moves his career record to 19-2 and resurrects his status as a top contender in the UFC’s lightweight division. Vick, meanwhile, falls to 13-2.

Elsewhere on the card, Michael Johnson won a close split decision against Andre Fili and Mickey Gall got back to winning ways, scoring a rear naked choke win against George Sullivan.

@Justin_Gaethje is a monster, always fun to watch this guy. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) August 26, 2018

Thank you to everyone that had my back. I do it for you! 👊💪 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 26, 2018

OH MY GOD!!! JUSTIN GAETHJE WITH PERHAPS THE KNOCK OUT OF THE YEAR!!! — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 26, 2018

@Justin_Gaethje slept him. Dude is a gangster. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 26, 2018

Vick just melted the way only a tall man can. Gaethje with the giraffe-killer — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) August 26, 2018

As if MMA Twitter couldn't love Justin Gaethje enough, he delivers a bonkers KO, admits reveling in his opponent's unconsciouness, calls out the boogeyman, and then jokes about fighting the in-cage interviewer. He's built for this. — Eric Jackman (@NewYorkRic) August 26, 2018

As proof of how God-like he is, Justin Gaethje just gave us the KO of the Year and put an early end to this endless night. I love that man so much — Dr. Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) August 26, 2018

Gaethje made a huge adjustment following two straight losses. In order to not take so much damage, just wipe your opponent out in under two minutes. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) August 26, 2018

Justin Gaethje has been awarded the 5th fight-night bonus of his UFC career. He has four octagon appearances. A cool extra $250,000. #UFCLincoln — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) August 26, 2018