UK government rejects petition to boycott Russia 2018, says ‘not responsible’ for England team

The UK Parliament has rejected a petition calling for England to boycott the Russia 2018 World Cup and instead host an alternative tournament, insisting it is “not responsible” for such matters.

READ MORE: FIFA reveals Russia 2018 World Cup ticket design

The petition, submitted on March 25, is entitled: “Don't send England football team to Russia, hold alternative tournament instead.”

“In view of the nerve agent attack in Salisbury, we shouldn't sent the England team to the 2018 FIFA world cup,” the pitch reads.

UK government rejects petition which stated "Don't send England football team to Russia, hold alternative tournament instead" https://t.co/l1YzQboH0h — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 6, 2018

“Instead we should persuade FIFA to hold the tournament in another country. If that isn't possible, we and our allies should hold our own rival tournament.”

Unsurprisingly, the petition was rejected, with one of the first reasons given being: “The Government isn't responsible for the England football team.”

Read more

“We can't accept your petition because the issue you raise isn't the responsibility of the UK Government or Parliament. The Government isn't responsible for the England football team.”

The rejection stated that the proposal had fallen into the bracket of petitions that “don’t meet the petition standards,” and therefore could not be ratified.

“You could start a new petition explaining clearly what you would like the Government or Parliament to do – for example, you could start a new petition asking the Government to urge the England team not to attend the World cup and to urge FIFA to hold an alternative tournament,” the letter reads.

In March, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced a diplomatic World Cup boycott, with no ministers or members of the royal family traveling to the tournament this summer, including President of the English FA Prince William.

The move was made as punishment for Russia’s alleged involvement in the nerve agent attack on former MI6 double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, UK.