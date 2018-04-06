FIFA reveals Russia 2018 World Cup ticket design

FIFA has revealed the design for the Russia 2018 World Cup. World football’s governing body said on Tuesday that 1.7 million tickets had already been sold for this summer’s tournament.

Each Russia 2018 match ticket will have all match-related information printed on it, such as the fixture, stadium, date, kick-off and gate opening time.

REVEALED!

Check out the 2018 FIFA #WorldCup ticket design, as presented by Zabivaka!

Tickets feature security barcodes on the right-hand side and a hologram to distinguish authentic tickets from counterfeit ones. Each ticket has as a map indicating the stadium sector and each will be personalized with the name of the ticket holder.

Just 69 days remain until hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in the World Cup opening game on June 14. The tournament will be held in 12 host stadiums in 11 host cities and will run until July 15.

The 2018 FIFA #WorldCup ticket contains a wealth of useful information to every fan who will attend a match in Russia.

ℹ️https://t.co/fxap2z1XGRpic.twitter.com/bfwlwUH9Lk — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) April 6, 2018

Gates for the opening game and final at the same venue will open four hours before kick-off. For all other games, gates will open three hours before kick-off.

Fans will undergo two checks upon arrival at the stadium: at the external perimeter, where they will be asked to present their FAN ID and match tickets; then upon entrance to the stadium, where tickets will be electronically validated.

As an extra safety measure, the Russian Interior Ministry announced Thursday all volunteers wishing to work at the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be vetted for potential links to terrorist organizations.