'Miracle' at English football match as fan in wheelchair walks (VIDEO)

This is the moment a football fan in a wheelchair got up and began walking at an English League One match between Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

The mystery fan was caught on camera by local reporter Jak Ball, who writes on football for the Plymouth Herald, wheeling around in the chair before making his way around the concourse by the side of the pitch.

If this game wasn’t odd enough already ... #pafcpic.twitter.com/kuKCeZeKB0 — Jak Ball (@Jakfirst) March 17, 2018

As the white-haired man approaches the stand of fans, he suddenly stands up, giving a two-armed salute to the crowd to be greeted with applause. Ball posted the video to his Twitter account with the caption: “If this game wasn’t odd enough already…”

The full details of his injuries may not be known, but the fan certainly bewildered fans at Plymouth’s Home Park during their West Country derby against Rovers. Argyle went on to win the match 3-2 thanks to an 85th minute penalty from midfielder Graham Carey.

