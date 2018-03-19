Spartak Moscow fans vote for manager Carrera in Russian presidential election

Vladimir Putin may have run out a clear winner in the 2018 Russian presidential election, but Spartak Moscow fans tried their best to make manager Massimo Carrera a candidate in the ‘race for the Kremlin’.

Putin secured another six-year term as Russian president, which was confirmed on Monday after all the ballot papers had been counted. But Spartak Moscow fans managed to alter some of those to include the name of their manager – Massimo Carrera.

Putin? Sobchak? Navalny? Nah. Someone tried to vote for Spartak’s head coach Massimo Carrera ✏️ pic.twitter.com/b8HpDW6uf1 — Stefano Conforti (@confortistefano) March 18, 2018

Elon Musk the new President of Russia? Someone even tried to vote for him by adding a special line in the ballot paper



(📷 Credits: @KuzminNikita17) pic.twitter.com/XnXCZqhaID — Stefano Conforti (@confortistefano) March 19, 2018

Italian Carrera won the race for the Russian Premier League (RPL) title last year, bringing Spartak their first league title in 16 years. Loyal Spartak fans clearly wanted to show their high opinion of the managerial maestro by trying to vote him as Russian president as well.

Carrera came to Spartak in the summer of 2016, having previously been second in command to current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at Juventus and Italy, capturing the Russian title at the first attempt.

