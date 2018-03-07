Blood spurts from Russian weightlifter’s nose during half-tonne deadlift (VIDEO)

This is the shocking moment blood exploded from a Russian weightlifter’s nose while attempting a near half-tonne deadlift during a competition in the United States.

Mikhail Shivlyakov was attempting to deadlift 426kg (939lb) at the 2018 Arnold Strongman Classic in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend, when halfway through the lift lines of claret shot from his nose. Shivlyakov however completed the lift, before saluting the crowd and casually wiping his nose clean.

Despite his best efforts, the 37-year-old former Russian Navy marine, who was proudly wearing his marine beret, failed to claim top spot from Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who took the title.

Björnsson made history and broke the Elephant Bar deadlift world record with his successful 472kg (1,041lb) third attempt.

Shivlyakov won the Arnold Amateur Strongman 2013 and in the same year won Hercules China, and came fourth in his group at the 2014 World’s Strongest Man.