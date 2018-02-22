Russian curlers Krushelnitsky and Bryzgalova stripped of Olympic bronze medals – CAS
© Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
Russian curlers Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) team, have been stripped of their medals, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reported on Thursday.

“(Krushelnitsky) is disqualified from the mixed doubles curling event at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and the results obtained by the team OAR at the same event are disqualified with all resulting consequences,” says the statement, published on the organization’s website.

