Enraged Austrian MMA fighter pummels referee for failing to stop fight on time (VIDEO)

This is the moment an Austrian mixed martial artist unleashed a barrage of punches at the referee for failing to stop the fight, even though the fighter had tapped out.

During the main event at German MMA promotion Aggrelin 19, Nihad Nasufovic caught Wilhelm 'The Amazing' Ott in a rear naked choke that caused the latter to tap out, signaling his submission and therefore the end of the bout.

In such an instance the referee is obliged to stop the fight, however, in this case the adjudicator simply watched the fight instead of breaking the two fighters apart.

READ MORE: Ex-UFC fighter Diego Brandao flees cage after illegal blow enrages fans in Dagestan (VIDEO)

Nasufovic eventually released the hold, after which a visibly agitated Ott charged at the referee and threw a barrage of shots at him, who covered up to defend himself on the cage.

READ MORE: Perfect knee shot wins KO of the night bonus at ACB 67 in Chechnya (VIDEO)

Aggrelin posted the video to its Facebook page with the caption “Please don't imitate. The Scandal in yesterday's main fight.”

Facebook users reacted in shock to the incident, which goes heavily against fighter code of conduct.