icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
How Canada feted a Ukrainian Nazi veteran and instantly regretted it
25 Sep, 2023 15:20
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO looking to expand into Asia – Russian MP

The US will try to “drag” Japan and South Korea into the bloc within the next five years, Viktor Sobolev has predicted
NATO looking to expand into Asia – Russian MP
Viktor Sobolev, a Russian MP. ©  Sputnik / Press Service of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

NATO could embark on a new wave of expansion by the end of the decade, taking in new members in Asia to gain an edge in a stand-off with several regional powers that tend to disagree with Washington’s foreign policies, a Russian lawmaker suggested on Monday.

General Viktor Sobolev, a member of Russia’s Communist Party, said the US-led military bloc could include Japan and South Korea in the medium term. “It is obvious that the Westerners have set a course for the militarization of Asia,” he said, adding that the US would do everything in its power to “drag” the two countries into the bloc to put pressure on Russia, China and North Korea.

“Obviously, this can’t happen immediately in the next two to three years, but such an outcome is plausible within five years. Our political and military leadership must take this very seriously, this is a real, very tangible threat”, he said, as quoted by the Russian Telegram channel Taynaya Kantselyaria.

NATO cheerleader calls for new bombing of Belgrade READ MORE: NATO cheerleader calls for new bombing of Belgrade

Sobolev’s comments come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this month stated that NATO was seeking to install its forces and military infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific in a bid to deter regional powers. 

Meanwhile, in August, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the US-led alliance could eventually merge with AUKUS, a regional security pact first announced by Australia, Britain and the US in 2021 amid heightened tensions between the West and China. As part of the project, Australia is set to procure its first nuclear-powered submarines, which are scheduled to enter service in the early 2030s.

Commenting on the possible integration of the two blocs, Putin remarked at the time that the US seeks to “reformat the system of inter-state interaction that has developed in the Asia-Pacific region.” 

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China?
Wake up, Uncle Sam: Is the US military ready to take on Russia and China? FEATURE
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap
The return of the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Ukraine fell back into a familiar trap FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alastair Crooke: ENORMOUS Tensions in Ukraine, USA’s Increasing Isolation & Europe Becoming a Vassal
0:00
29:17
Exporting hate
0:00
27:25
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies