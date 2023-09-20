icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: What is Russia’s position?
20 Sep, 2023 11:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin comments on Nagorno-Karabakh escalation

Moscow is doing its utmost to protect civilians in the conflict zone, the Russian president has said
Putin comments on Nagorno-Karabakh escalation
Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel

Russian peacekeeping forces are cooperating with all sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. His remarks came shortly after Azerbaijan and officials in the breakaway region agreed a ceasefire.   

Speaking during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Putin stressed that Russian “peacekeepers are working very actively with all parties involved in this conflict. They are doing everything to protect civilians.”

The Russian leader also expressed hope that the dialogue involving Moscow, Yerevan, Baku, and the authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh would result in de-escalation and a peaceful settlement of the crisis. Putin added that more than 2,000 civilians, including more than 1,000 children, are currently being accommodated at the main base used by Russian peacekeepers in the region.

Azerbaijan is acting ‘in its territory’ in Nagorno-Karabakh – Kremlin
Read more
Azerbaijan is acting ‘in its territory’ in Nagorno-Karabakh – Kremlin

The comments come after Azerbaijan launched what it described as a counter-terrorism operation in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, accusing Armenia of amassing troops there. Yerevan denied the allegations. 

After a day of intense fighting, officials in Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan announced that they had reached a ceasefire with Russian mediation. Under the terms of the agreement, the authorities of the disputed region pledged to lay down arms. Military equipment from the area will be withdrawn and scrapped, in a process coordinated by Russian peacekeepers, it added.  

Nagorno-Karabakh has been the subject of bitter tensions since the last days of the Soviet era, when the predominantly ethnic Armenian region attempted to cede from Azerbaijan. The standoff escalated into a major war which ended in a 1994 ceasefire. However, Nagorno-Karabakh has been marred by sporadic fighting ever since, with the most notable flare-up coming in 2020 when Baku took control of a significant chunk of the region’s territory. A Russian-mediated ceasefire ended the hostilities.

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method
From Rachmaninoff to Rahman: The story behind the piano studio that teaches students with the Russian method FEATURE
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Endless conflict?
0:00
26:47
BRICS BY BRIC?
0:00
28:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies