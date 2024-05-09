The West is pursuing an essentially colonial policy based on “hypocrisy and lies,” the Russian president has said at this year’s Victory Day parade

Russia firmly opposes the West’s “colonial policies” aimed at elevating a few nations by restraining the development of other sovereign states, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in his address at the military parade in Moscow celebrating the 79th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.

According to Putin, Western nations “would like to forget the lessons of World War II.”

“We see how they are trying to distort the truth about World War II – it interferes with those who are accustomed to building their essentially colonial policy on hypocrisy and lies. They demolish memorials to true fighters against Nazism and place traitors and Nazi collaborators on pedestals,” the president said.

He called this revanchism policy a “mockery of history” based on the desire to justify current followers of the Nazis.

“These [actions] are part of the general policy of Western elites of inciting more and more regional conflicts, interethnic and interreligious hostility, and restraining the development of sovereign independent states,” Putin stated, noting that no country or military bloc has a right to do so, which World War II proved.

We reject any state or alliance’s claims to exceptionalism. We know what the exorbitance of such ambitions leads to.

This year’s Victory Day celebration is taking place amid a tense geopolitical situation due to the Ukraine conflict, in which most Western states have firmly taken Kiev’s side. Over the past two years, many Western leaders have been spreading what Moscow calls Russophobia, claiming that Russia may attack Europe if it secures victory in Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that while Russia would do everything possible to prevent a global conflict, it will not allow anyone to threaten its own safety and sovereignty.