icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Pro-Palestine protests at US colleges: Live updates
2 May, 2024 12:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Tribunal for Ukrainian neo-Nazis needed – Russia’s top senator

Those responsible for the fiery deaths of 42 anti-Maidan activists in Odessa in 2014 should face justice, Valentina Matvienko said
Tribunal for Ukrainian neo-Nazis needed – Russia’s top senator
Russian Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko. ©  Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov

Russia must establish a special tribunal for Ukrainian neo-Nazis after Moscow’s military campaign ends, the chairwoman of the upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, has said.

The senator singled out events in Odessa in May 2014, when 42 Anti-Maidan activists burned to death after being pelted with Molotov cocktails by a mob supporting Western-backed protests in Kiev, which overthrew Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

During the clashes, both sides used sticks, batons, Molotov cocktails, rubber-bullet guns and firearms. Outnumbered by far-right radicals, the anti-Maidan activists took cover inside the port city’s Trade Unions House, which was surrounded and torched by the nationalists.

In a post on her Telegram channel on Thursday, Matvienko wrote that she was “convinced that on completion of the SMO (Special Military Operation) there will be a need for a big tribunal,” adding that events in May 2014 in Odessa should be investigated as the cornerstone of the process.

Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine READ MORE: Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine

The senior Russian lawmaker insisted that there would be “no statute of limitations” and those responsible for the fiery massacre, as well as Ukrainian officials who chose to “turn a blind eye,” would not evade justice.

The fact that ten years on, authorities have still not named or prosecuted any of the perpetrators, proves that Nazism is a “deep-rooted, natural norm” for the current Kiev authorities. “I would even call it an overt, deliberate, brazen cover-up by Kiev of its ideological Nazi-supporters,” Matvienko wrote.

The top senator also accused Western powers and international organizations of ignoring the crime, comparing their stance to Europe’s appeasement policies toward Nazi Germany back in the 1930s.

She concluded that there are currently no forces capable of uprooting the “ordinary Nazism” which she said has taken hold in Ukraine, meaning that “external efforts are needed” to accomplish this task.

“A clear understanding of this fact today completely confirms that Russia’s decisions and actions aimed at denazifying Ukraine have been justified,” Matvienko said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stated goal of the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine. She added that this was in the interests of Russian security, of the Ukrainian people, and “in the interest of mankind.”

Following the deadly clashes in Odessa on May 2, 2014, top-ranking Ukrainian officials were quick to point the finger at Moscow, claiming the events had been a “pre-planned and well-financed operation by the Russian special services.”

Top stories

RT Features

Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past
Silence of the Separatists: Kashmir wakes from political hibernation with calls for boycotting elections a thing of the past FEATURE
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa?
‘Dead Aid’: What’s behind the West helping Africa? FEATURE
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth
Deepfake democracy: How AI is disrupting the biggest election on Earth FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of subway systems
0:00
27:33
Unending tension: Soviet - US relations & their implications for today
0:00
28:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies