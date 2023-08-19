icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine commits terror attack against Russian military airfield – MOD
19 Aug, 2023 10:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine commits terror attack against Russian military airfield – MOD

A UAV was shot down, but the falling debris caused a fire on the ground, damaging one aircraft, the ministry revealed
Ukraine commits terror attack against Russian military airfield – MOD

A military air base in Western Russia came under attack from an explosives-laden drone on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported. Military officials added that while the attack was thwarted, one aircraft still sustained damage.

In its statement, the ministry detailed that the incursion took place at about 10am Moscow time. According to the statement, the “Kiev regime” was behind the “terrorist attack” in Novgorod Region.

The UAV was detected by the airfield’s personnel and destroyed by small arms fire, the ministry revealed. “A fire broke out on the airfield as a result of the terrorist attack, which was swiftly extinguished by firefighting units,” the statement said.

While the incident did not cause any casualties, one plane was damaged.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever
Bollywood has a Barbenheimer moment, giving India’s film industry its biggest weekends ever FEATURE
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger
Threat from the skies: India steps up the fight against a major space danger FEATURE
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist
‘I’ve embarked on this special path for a reason’: How the son of a wealthy Indian family decided to become a Pakistani communist FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
US’ illegal immigration border crisis caused by foreign policy? Rattansi challenges Todd Bensman
0:00
29:35
Whistleblower protections in the UK
0:00
27:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies