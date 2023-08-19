Ukraine commits terror attack against Russian military airfield – MOD

A UAV was shot down, but the falling debris caused a fire on the ground, damaging one aircraft, the ministry revealed

A military air base in Western Russia came under attack from an explosives-laden drone on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported. Military officials added that while the attack was thwarted, one aircraft still sustained damage.

In its statement, the ministry detailed that the incursion took place at about 10am Moscow time. According to the statement, the “Kiev regime” was behind the “terrorist attack” in Novgorod Region.

The UAV was detected by the airfield’s personnel and destroyed by small arms fire, the ministry revealed. “A fire broke out on the airfield as a result of the terrorist attack, which was swiftly extinguished by firefighting units,” the statement said.

While the incident did not cause any casualties, one plane was damaged.

