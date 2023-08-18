icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow’s financial hub targeted by drone – mayor
18 Aug, 2023 01:33
Moscow’s financial hub targeted by drone – mayor

The debris of a UAV fell in the business district, causing no casualties or major damage, according to Sergey Sobyanin
Telegram / bazabazon

Ukraine has once again targeted the Russian capital’s financial district, with at least one drone intercepted and downed near the high-rises of Moscow City, authorities confirmed on Friday morning.

“Tonight, air defense forces destroyed a drone during an attempted attack on Moscow. The wreckage of the UAV fell in the area of the Expocenter, with no significant damage caused to the building,” Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a Telegram post around 4:20am, referring to a major convention venue in the area are where some of Europe’s tallest skyscrapers are located. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, but “emergency services are working at the scene,” according to authorities.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed in a brief statement that the drone was intercepted, with its debris veering off course and crashing into a “non-residential complex” in Moscow City.

All flights to and from Vnukovo Airport in southwestern Moscow were briefly suspended as a precaution.

Ukrainian naval drone targets Russian vessels – MOD

In recent weeks, Ukraine has ramped up its attempts to target Moscow with drone strikes, which have been mostly unsuccessful.

In late July, commenting on the recurring Ukrainian drone raids on Moscow, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that they looked like “acts of desperation” that he claimed were motivated by Kiev’s failure to breach Russian lines during its much-hyped counteroffensive. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 service members and almost 5,000 pieces of military equipment since the start of the push in early June.

