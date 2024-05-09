Ukraine targets Russian cities with drones on Victory Day

The regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Krasnodar all came under attacks overnight

Russian air defenses have intercepted several Ukrainian drones over several regions, with local authorities in Belgorod reporting multiple injuries among civilians as well as damage to houses and other infrastructure.

At least eight people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured in Belgorod as a result of the strikes, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram early Thursday morning. The border region was targeted multiple times, with authorities issuing air raid alerts on three separate occasions overnight.

Two more Ukrainian airplane-type drones were intercepted over Bryansk Region, governor Aleksander Bogomaz said, with no injuries or damage reported per preliminary information.

In a separate incident, at least six drones targeted an oil facility near Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, according to local emergency services. The attack reportedly caused some damage at the facility and triggered a fire, but resulted in no injuries.

