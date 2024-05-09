icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine targets Russian cities with drones on Victory Day
9 May, 2024 03:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine targets Russian cities with drones on Victory Day

The regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Krasnodar all came under attacks overnight
Ukraine targets Russian cities with drones on Victory Day

Russian air defenses have intercepted several Ukrainian drones over several regions, with local authorities in Belgorod reporting multiple injuries among civilians as well as damage to houses and other infrastructure.

At least eight people, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured in Belgorod as a result of the strikes, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram early Thursday morning. The border region was targeted multiple times, with authorities issuing air raid alerts on three separate occasions overnight.

Two more Ukrainian airplane-type drones were intercepted over Bryansk Region, governor Aleksander Bogomaz said, with no injuries or damage reported per preliminary information.

In a separate incident, at least six drones targeted an oil facility near Anapa in Russia’s Krasnodar Region, according to local emergency services. The attack reportedly caused some damage at the facility and triggered a fire, but resulted in no injuries.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia
May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia FEATURE
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia
May 9th: How the anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender became the chief national holiday in modern Russia FEATURE
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm
‘We are in danger because of NATO membership’: Turkish Patriotic party is sounding the alarm FEATURE
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West
From ‘isolated’ Russia with love: Moscow festival unites filmmakers from the Global South and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The impending destruction of Rafah
0:00
27:26
CrossTalk: ‘Strategic confusion’
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies