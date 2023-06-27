Opposition was ready to stage armed coup in Belarus amid crisis in Russia – Lukashenko

The mutiny by the Wagner PMC in the neighboring country was painful to watch, the Belarusian leader has said

The opposition in Belarus was prepared to stage an armed coup amid the revolt by the Wagner private military company in Russia, but was prevented from fulfilling its plans, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed, according to the state-run BelTa news agency.

Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his opponents had started “buzzing with activity” when Wagner launched its mutiny in the neighboring country last week. “But it was a false start,” he added.

The opposition “has already published its appeals and plans… that they are also ready to implement the scenario of an armed rebellion [in Belarus],” the president claimed. “They’re trying to demonstrate at least some results to their curators [abroad].”