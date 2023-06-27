icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jun, 2023 08:23
Opposition was ready to stage armed coup in Belarus amid crisis in Russia – Lukashenko

The mutiny by the Wagner PMC in the neighboring country was painful to watch, the Belarusian leader has said
Opposition was ready to stage armed coup in Belarus amid crisis in Russia – Lukashenko
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko ©  AFP / Natalia Kolesnikova

The opposition in Belarus was prepared to stage an armed coup amid the revolt by the Wagner private military company in Russia, but was prevented from fulfilling its plans, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed, according to the state-run BelTa news agency.

Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his opponents had started “buzzing with activity” when Wagner launched its mutiny in the neighboring country last week. “But it was a false start,” he added.

The opposition “has already published its appeals and plans… that they are also ready to implement the scenario of an armed rebellion [in Belarus],” the president claimed. “They’re trying to demonstrate at least some results to their curators [abroad].”

