Everything is being done to prevent a direct clash between NATO and Moscow, Olaf Scholz says

Germany is not allowing Ukraine to target Russian territory with weapons that Berlin has supplied to Kiev amid the conflict with Moscow, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

The German government is refraining from any unilateral steps when it comes to arming the government of Vladimir Zelensky, and is only acting in coordination with allies, Scholz stressed during a meeting with citizens in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate on Monday. Berlin intends to stick to that policy in the future, he added.

“It’s important for us that weapons that we supply for Ukraine to defend itself aren’t used in attacks on the Russian territory,” the chancellor said.

While assisting Kiev with arms, including Leopard 2 main battle tanks, Berlin is also doing everything to avoid an escalation that could lead to a direct clash between NATO and Moscow, Scholz stressed.

Last month, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius argued that it was “fully normal” for Ukraine to carry out strikes inside Russia to “cut supply routes” and for other military reasons. He stressed that civilians should not be targeted in those attacks. Pistorius also said nothing about the origins of weapons that can be used by Kiev in such operations.

Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, the Russian regions of Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk, all of which border Ukraine, have been the targets of numerous drone and missile attacks by Kiev’s forces. The strikes have been directed against energy infrastructure and residential areas, resulting in several civilian deaths and many injuries, and the destruction of property.

One of the deadliest cross-border attacks took place in Bryansk Region on Sunday, with the shelling of the village of Suzemka from a multiple rocket launch system leaving four civilians dead and two others wounded.

Moscow has long been warning that it considers the use of Western-supplied weapons by Ukraine for attacks inside Russian territory “a red line.” Russia also argued that the crisis in Ukraine is actually a “proxy war” waged against it by NATO. According to Moscow, the assistance provided to Kiev by the US, UK, Germany and their allies, including the supply of arms and ammunition, training for Ukrainian troops, and intelligence sharing, has de facto made those nations parties to the conflict.