21 Nov, 2022 10:48
Kazakh president secures re-election, vows more political reforms

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says he will introduce fundamental economic and constitutional changes
President of Kazakhstan Kasymzhomart Tokayev. ©  Sputnik/Press Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is entering a new political era as all major institutions of power are set to be reformed, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has vowed after securing a landslide victory in the country’s recent snap election.

Sunday’s poll, which was described as “fair and open” by the incumbent leader, ended with over 81% of votes going to Tokayev, according to results published by the country’s electoral commission on Monday.

As the preliminary results were being announced, Tokayev visited the Republican Public Headquarters, where he thanked the country for expressing confidence in him and promised that the nation would transition to a new political system.

“We will clearly and consistently implement the constitutional reforms,” said Tokayev, referring to a set of amendments that were introduced after violent unrest rocked the country earlier this year. 

Previously, he had stressed the need to change the “super-presidential” republic into a more balanced one, and suggested limiting how long one person could serve as president. Under the proposed amendments, the presidential office will be limited to one single, seven-year term.

“We are moving to a new form of the country’s political system. Fundamental changes will occur in the economy. We will improve the welfare of citizens,” the leader proclaimed, adding that in order to do this the nation needed more unity.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tokayev on his re-election, noting that he had been granted a mandate of trust from the Kazakh people, which opens up the opportunity for him to advance his vision for the nation’s development. 

Putin added that the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan, which are based on “traditions of friendship, mutual respect and good neighborliness,” were developing “very successfully.”

Tokayev first came to power in 2019, taking office after the decades-long rule of Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev. After a wave of civil unrest in January this year, Tokayev announced a snap election in September. In the first half of next year, the country is also set to hold parliamentary elections.

