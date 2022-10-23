Russian military plane crashes into residential building

Both pilots died in the incident in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, governor says

A fighter jet went down in Russia on Sunday, crashing into a house in a residential area. The incident, in the city of Irkutsk in southeast Siberia, claimed the lives of both pilots, Governor Igor Kobzev has confirmed.

The plane crashed into a two-story building, causing a blaze which spanned some 200 square meters, Kobzev wrote on Telegram.

The Emergencies Ministry said that the aircraft was a Sukhoi Su-30 two-seat multi-role fighter, which went down during a test flight.

There were no casualties on the ground as the house was empty at the time, the ministry said. Firefighters have now managed to localize the blaze, it added.

The Investigative Committee has confirmed that the Su-30 was on a test flight, with no ammunition on board.

An informed source told RT that the plane had been circling around Irkutsk for around 20 minutes before nosediving.

Another fighter jet had been sent up to figure out what the problem was. When it approached the Su-30 it became clear that both pilots were unconscious, the source said. “The situation couldn’t be fixed and the plane crashed into a residential area,” he added.

The incident saw one home completely destroyed and another partially damaged, according to the source.

Home to more than 600,000 people, Irkutsk is the main city of Russia’s Irkutsk Region.

The incident comes less than a week after an Su-34 fighter-bomber crashed into a nine-story apartment block in the city of Yeysk in Russia’s southern Krasanodar Region. A total of 15 people died in Monday’s tragedy, including three children, after ammunition from the plane’s guns detonated.