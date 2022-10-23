icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Oct, 2022 11:59
HomeRussia & FSU

Two dead as fighter jet crashes into house in Siberia

Video footage shows the moment when the Sukhoi plane hit the property
Two dead as fighter jet crashes into house in Siberia
© RT

Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported on Sunday that two pilots died when a su-30 fighter jet crashed into a two-story house in the southern Siberian city of Irkutsk. Officials said there were no other casualties. 

A statement explained that the aircraft was conducting a test flight when it crashed. Irkutsk is a major centre for Russia's avitation industry, and is home to production for the Irkut Corporation.

It is the second such incident in Russia this week, and follows a similar crash in Krasnodar region, which left 15 dead and 26 injured.

EditDelete

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev has announced that fire crews and other first responders are working at the crash site.

Videos have emerged showing the moment of impact. The dashcam footage was published on the Telegram channel Mash.

One shows a bright flash from the explosion and a thick cloud of smoke. Another presents the incident from a different angle, from which the plane can be seen nosediving and exploding upon impact.

READ MORE: Russian military plane crashes into residential building

Home to over 600,000 people, Irkutsk lies about 500km north of the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, and was known as a place of exile in Tsarist Russia. It is close to Lake Baikal, the world's largest freshwater lake. 

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Heading South? Sanjaya Baru, distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:30
CrossTalk: Ukraine failing
0:00
24:31
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies