Two dead as fighter jet crashes into house in Siberia

Video footage shows the moment when the Sukhoi plane hit the property

Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported on Sunday that two pilots died when a su-30 fighter jet crashed into a two-story house in the southern Siberian city of Irkutsk. Officials said there were no other casualties.

A statement explained that the aircraft was conducting a test flight when it crashed. Irkutsk is a major centre for Russia's avitation industry, and is home to production for the Irkut Corporation.

It is the second such incident in Russia this week, and follows a similar crash in Krasnodar region, which left 15 dead and 26 injured.

Irkutsk Region Governor Igor Kobzev has announced that fire crews and other first responders are working at the crash site.

Videos have emerged showing the moment of impact. The dashcam footage was published on the Telegram channel Mash.

One shows a bright flash from the explosion and a thick cloud of smoke. Another presents the incident from a different angle, from which the plane can be seen nosediving and exploding upon impact.

Home to over 600,000 people, Irkutsk lies about 500km north of the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, and was known as a place of exile in Tsarist Russia. It is close to Lake Baikal, the world's largest freshwater lake.