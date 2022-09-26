icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Sep, 2022 21:33
HomeRussia & FSU

Deathtoll climbs in Russian school shooting

More victims of the school shooting rampage in the Udmurt Republic have died in the hospital, bringing the tally to 17
Deathtoll climbs in Russian school shooting
Flowers, toys and lit candles seen by the school in Izhevsk, Russia in the aftermath of a deadly mass-shootin. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Kuznetsov

Six adults and 11 children were killed during a school shooting in the city of Izhevsk in Russia’s Urals Region of Udmurtia. The revised tally, which previously stood at 15 victims, was released by local authorities late on Monday. The attack also left more than 20 people, primarily children, injured.

The rampage occurred early in the day, when the suspect, identified only as a 34-year-old graduate, stormed the school. The man was sporting all-black clothing with Nazi symbols on them, graphic footage circulating online suggests. The suspect was armed with two semi-automatic less-lethal pistols, illegally altered to use regular ammunition, according to Russian authorities.

15 killed in 'neo-Nazi' Russian school shooting READ MORE: 15 killed in 'neo-Nazi' Russian school shooting

The suspect killed himself after confronted by law enforcement, while a large number of unused magazines, some with the word “Hatred!” inscribed on them, were recovered at the scene. According to Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov, the suspect was a registered mental patient diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the mass shooting, seeking to establish the exact motives behind the rampage and the source of the gunman's weaponry. The Udmurt Republic has announced a four-day period of mourning to commemorate the victims of the attack.

Top stories

RT Features

How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
Domination vs aspiration? Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, political analyst & former adviser to Greek PM Papandreou
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies