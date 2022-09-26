Deathtoll climbs in Russian school shooting

More victims of the school shooting rampage in the Udmurt Republic have died in the hospital, bringing the tally to 17

Six adults and 11 children were killed during a school shooting in the city of Izhevsk in Russia’s Urals Region of Udmurtia. The revised tally, which previously stood at 15 victims, was released by local authorities late on Monday. The attack also left more than 20 people, primarily children, injured.

The rampage occurred early in the day, when the suspect, identified only as a 34-year-old graduate, stormed the school. The man was sporting all-black clothing with Nazi symbols on them, graphic footage circulating online suggests. The suspect was armed with two semi-automatic less-lethal pistols, illegally altered to use regular ammunition, according to Russian authorities.

The suspect killed himself after confronted by law enforcement, while a large number of unused magazines, some with the word “Hatred!” inscribed on them, were recovered at the scene. According to Russian Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov, the suspect was a registered mental patient diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the mass shooting, seeking to establish the exact motives behind the rampage and the source of the gunman's weaponry. The Udmurt Republic has announced a four-day period of mourning to commemorate the victims of the attack.