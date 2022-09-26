icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Six people killed, multiple wounded in Russian school shooting – police
26 Sep, 2022 08:06
HomeRussia & FSU

Six people killed, multiple wounded in Russian school shooting – police

The gunman has shot himself, according to the authorities
Six people killed, multiple wounded in Russian school shooting – police
People evacuating from school in Russia’s Izhevsk. ©  RT

Six people were killed and 20 others wounded as shots were fired at a school in the city of Izhevsk in Russia’s Urals region on Monday, police have said.

The incident took place at school No.88. The local education ministry said students and teachers have been evacuated from the building.

Videos from the scene show several ambulances and police vehicles outside the school.

Izhevsk, the capital of the Russian Republic of Udmurtia, is home to 630,000 people.

Top stories

RT Features

Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
Domination vs aspiration? Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, political analyst & former adviser to Greek PM Papandreou
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies