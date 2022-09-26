Six people killed, multiple wounded in Russian school shooting – police

The gunman has shot himself, according to the authorities

Six people were killed and 20 others wounded as shots were fired at a school in the city of Izhevsk in Russia’s Urals region on Monday, police have said.

The incident took place at school No.88. The local education ministry said students and teachers have been evacuated from the building.

Videos from the scene show several ambulances and police vehicles outside the school.

Izhevsk, the capital of the Russian Republic of Udmurtia, is home to 630,000 people.