Use Ukrainian for sex, lovers urged

Wife of leading celebrity shares list of useful words (and activities) for the boudoir

The wife of a top entertainer has urged the people of Ukraine to make Ukrainian the language they use between the sheets, and even provided a list of helpful vocabulary for those at a loss for words.

Elizaveta Belskaya, an art historian and wife of actor Anton Mukharsky, posted the advice on social media last week, claiming that the Ukrainian language can grant people “new satisfaction” in the sack. Her appeal appears to be aimed at the nearly one-in-three Ukrainians who say they primarily speak Russian at home.

“Make Ukrainian your language for intimate talk,” she recommended. “Agree that behind closed doors you’ll only speak with each other in Ukrainian. This will make things very spicy in bed.”

“Fill your native language with good associations, thoughts, ideas, memories: romantic, erotic, dirty. Let Ukrainian become your pleasure language. Then you won’t want to change it even when you’re out of bed. Tell your other half which caresses you like, what you want to do in bed, on the carpet, or in front of the mirror. Even if you’ve never done it or spoken of it in a different language. Make it a game.”

“May you experience new satisfaction along with the new language. In order to make it easier for you (just in case you’re shy), I offer a little dictionary of intimate terms.” She urged her readers to bear in mind the “unbelievably beautiful word” ‘kohatisya’, which translates as ‘love’, and offered up a handy lexicon, including ‘playing’ and ‘teasing’.

For those seeking further instruction, Belskaya went on to propose various sex acts, and provided the Ukrainian terminology to describe them. In addition, she told her followers to eschew descriptions that use French or Russian roots, saying she prefers phrases like ‘enjoying a lollypop’ or ‘bridling the stud with kisses.’

Belskaya has previously called for the government to fine citizens for not using Ukrainian, claiming this type of law would allow Ukraine “to become a healthy nation within half a year.”

On Sunday, a law came into effect requiring all print media published in foreign languages to produce simultaneous Ukrainian versions, effectively banning publications that are not available in Ukrainian. Although Russian is commonly spoken across the country, it was not included in the list of languages granted exemption from the law.

The legislation, which was passed in 2019 under former President Petro Poroshenko, is part of a wider government effort to curb the use of Russian in the country and promote Ukrainian. In 2021, a law was passed decreeing that customer service interactions must automatically begin in Ukrainian, and may only switch to another language upon request.