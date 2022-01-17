 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2022 08:52
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev forces Russian-language media to publish in Ukrainian

New publishing law does not recognize Russian as native language in country

By Jonny Tickle

Kiev forces Russian-language media to publish in Ukrainian
Distribution of newspapers on Sophia Square in Kiev. © Sputnik / Stringer

Russian-language media in Ukraine will now be forced to publish a secondary version in the country's official tongue under a new law that selectively bans "foreign" language publications that don't come with a translation.

According to the law, which was passed in 2019 but came into force on Sunday, all print media must publish a Ukrainian version on the same day, with the same name, content, and volume.

Despite Russian being a common mother tongue in much of Ukraine and predominant in many cities in both the east and south of the country, it has not been granted an exception in the law. Instead, these have been given to Crimean Tatar, the languages of some indigenous peoples of Ukraine, as well as English and all the official EU languages. This means, for example, that a Polish document would not require a translation. The same would even apply to the likes of Irish and Maltese, which likely have very few speakers in the country, outside embassy staff.

Ukraine hit by huge cyber attack
Read more
Ukraine hit by huge cyber attack

Those who break the law will face fines of up to 8,500 hryvnias ($300).

The publication rules are part of wide-ranging legislation passed in 2019, championed by then-President Petro Poroshenko, which officially made Ukrainian the only state tongue and decreed that it must be the primary language in many fields, including public administration, media, and education. Many of its provisions had implementation phased for a few years. In 2020, all advertising switched to Ukrainian, as well as scientific and medical literature, and signs on public transport. In 2021, the requirement that all customer service must begin in the Ukrainian language was implemented.

Speaking to Ukrainian outlet Strana last year, media veteran Sergey Cherniavsky suggested that a second print run would significantly increase costs for all Russian-language outlets, many of which already face financial difficulties in the era of online media. According to him, many of these companies will be forced to give up their Russian-language publication or face going bankrupt.

"In the case of the transition of print media to Ukrainian, business will suffer. In the future, it will lead to falls in tax revenues and loss of jobs," Cherniavsky said.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies