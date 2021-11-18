Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner fined for breaking ‘foreign agent’ law

A Moscow court has fined Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta and its editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov for breaking the country’s foreign agent laws, which require publications to note when a designated foreign agent is referenced.

The penalty comes just a month after Muratov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Sweden for “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.”

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court penalized Muratov and the newspaper a total of three times, with the editor-in-chief being fined 12,000 rubles ($164) and the outlet 120,000 rubles ($1,647).

The penalties came in response to Novaya Gazeta refusing to note that Alexey Navalny-linked organizations, the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the Doctor’s Alliance, had received foreign-agent designation from the Ministry of Justice.

According to Russia’s foreign-agent legislation, passed in 2012, organizations are obliged to mark all their media with a disclosure noting that the statement comes from a foreign agent. Furthermore, whenever any publication refers to a party with the designation, it must also be noted.

Novaya Gazeta isn’t the only publication to be targeted by foreign-agent legislation in recent times. On Wednesday, RBK editor-in-chief Pyotr Kanaev revealed that he had been charged with five criminal offenses for unlabeled references to foreign agents, as well as extremist and terrorist organizations.

According to Mediazona, also a foreign agent, 259 administrative cases have been filed in Moscow courts for violating the law since the start of 2021.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!