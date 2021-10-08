Long-serving editor of Russia's Novaya Gazeta Muratov wins 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for ‘efforts to safeguard freedom of expression’

The Nobel Committee has awarded Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov the 2021 Peace Prize for "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression," alongside Filipino investigative reporter Maria Ressa. Muratov is the head of Novaya Gazeta.

