WATCH world-first Russian space movie crew's ISS mission, from launch to landing in 2 minutes
Actress Yulia Peresild and filmmaker Klim Shipenko, the first-ever professional film crew in space, returned from their 12-day trip to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday. The Soyuz MS-18 spaceship, piloted by veteran Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, touched down safely in Kazakhstan earlier in the day.
RT’s two-minute supercut video of the mission shows the film crew completing a training course, withstanding high g-forces and getting accustomed to low-gravity environments. It also highlights the launch of the mission, docking with the ISS, working on board, as well as the successful return to Earth.
The film crew’s flight was facilitated as a collaboration between Russian TV Channel 1 and Roscosmos space agency, while RT has provided special coverage of the mission. The goal of the mission was to film scenes for an upcoming movie called ‘The Challenge’, which is set in space. While the plot of the film is being kept secret, it’s known that the movie is centered around a surgeon – played by Peresild – traveling to space to perform heart surgery on an incapacitated cosmonaut.Also on rt.com ‘Very demanding place to film’: Veteran cosmonauts speak to RT about challenges faced by first-ever film crew in orbit
