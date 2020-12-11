St Petersburg cops investigating after transgender prostitutes beat up 'transphobic' man who refused to pay for services rendered

A Saint Petersburg man who refused to pay two transgender prostitutes for intimate services received complained to cops after the sex workers beat him up. 'Maxim' says they robbed him, despite his own alleged refusal to cough up.

Some might call it Karma, as his transphobia and greed finished with a stolen phone and egg on his face.

According to local news website ‘Fontanka,’ on Friday morning a Saint Petersburg resident named Maxim called cops in the city’s Primorsky District, claiming that he had been beaten up and thrown out of his rented apartment, where the two prostitutes remained.

Reports also state that the assault even included pepper spray to the face.

As told by local media, citing law enforcement sources, the man was thrown onto the street after an intimate encounter finished with the two sex workers revealing that they were transgender. Maxim refused to pay.

Outraged by the man’s transphobia, the two women demanded they be paid for services rendered and beat him up.

Once on the street, the man borrowed a passerby’s mobile phone, informing the police that he had been kicked out of his apartment by two prostitutes. The two women were reportedly detained.

