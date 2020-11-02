‘Sausage King’ murdered: Russian tycoon dies in sauna CROSSBOW attack, one suspect arrested following Moscow region car chase

Russian businessman Vladimir Marugov has been murdered with a crossbow while sitting in an outdoor sauna cabin at his home, near Moscow. The intruders swiftly left the scene but local police have managed to detain one of them.

Marugov, nicknamed the ‘Sausage King’ by the media due to his ownership of two major meat companies producing salami and bangers, was killed after two masked men, armed with a crossbow and a rifle, entered his home on Sunday night. They threatened him and his partner, trying to extort money, before killing him and fleeing.

The assailants tied the couple up, and then shot a crossbow bolt through Marugov’s chest, investigators said.

The woman managed to escape through a window and called the police. By the time law enforcement arrived on the scene, however, Marugov had died from his wound, and the two suspects had managed to escape.

Later, local police discovered the men in their getaway vehicle, identifying it by its covered-up license plate. After a car chase, they still managed to evade capture, abandoning their transport and fleeing on foot. A crossbow was found inside the automobile.

On Monday, investigators said they’d arrested one of the suspected killers. His identity has not yet officially been made public, but Moscow tabloid MK named him as 49-year-old Alexander Mavridi, a native of Kazakhstan, who has resided for a long time in the southern Krasnodar region.

