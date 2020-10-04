Belarus police deploy water cannon & make arrests at anti-government rally in Minsk (VIDEOS)
Минск. Рядом с Дворцом спорта начал работать водомёт. pic.twitter.com/i2Xlw5zwHg— TUT.BY (@tutby) October 4, 2020
Коллаба водомёта и фонтана за два миллиона #минскpic.twitter.com/MAahioItWw— Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) October 4, 2020
Thousands have been protesting in Minsk and other cities every weekend since the election on August 9. Lukashenko won the vote by a landslide, but the opposition denied the result, insisting that the election was rigged.
Задержания на Немиге #минскpic.twitter.com/dxDtlGxmON— Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) October 4, 2020
Belarusian authorities have responded to people’s anger with mass arrests, with law enforcers also facing accusations of excessive use of force and mistreating the detainees.
