Belarus police deploy water cannon & make arrests at anti-government rally in Minsk (VIDEOS)

Police used a water cannon to disperse a large crowd of protesters who once again came out onto the streets of Belarusian capital Minsk to demand the resignation of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko. Arrests were also made.

Минск. Рядом с Дворцом спорта начал работать водомёт. pic.twitter.com/i2Xlw5zwHg — TUT.BY (@tutby) October 4, 2020

Коллаба водомёта и фонтана за два миллиона #минскpic.twitter.com/MAahioItWw — Алексей Кириленко (@Kirilenko_a) October 4, 2020

Thousands have been protesting in Minsk and other cities every weekend since the election on August 9. Lukashenko won the vote by a landslide, but the opposition denied the result, insisting that the election was rigged.

Belarusian authorities have responded to people’s anger with mass arrests, with law enforcers also facing accusations of excessive use of force and mistreating the detainees.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW