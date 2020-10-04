 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belarus police deploy water cannon & make arrests at anti-government rally in Minsk (VIDEOS)

4 Oct, 2020 12:46
FILE PHOTO: Belarusian law enforcement members use a water cannon to disperse a crowd during a protest. © Reuters / Tut.By
Police used a water cannon to disperse a large crowd of protesters who once again came out onto the streets of Belarusian capital Minsk to demand the resignation of longtime President Alexander Lukashenko. Arrests were also made.

Thousands have been protesting in Minsk and other cities every weekend since the election on August 9. Lukashenko won the vote by a landslide, but the opposition denied the result, insisting that the election was rigged.

Belarusian authorities have responded to people’s anger with mass arrests, with law enforcers also facing accusations of excessive use of force and mistreating the detainees.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

